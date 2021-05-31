CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives $82.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.55.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $110,967,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,740,000 after buying an additional 1,255,596 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,198,000 after buying an additional 1,142,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $77,711,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 568,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,898. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 199.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

