D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 107 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,115,000 after purchasing an additional 141,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,738,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,837,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $329.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

