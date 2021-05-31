D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 249 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. William Blair cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Proofpoint stock opened at $172.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.81 and a 200-day moving average of $132.93. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

