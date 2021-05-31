D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRN. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,577 shares of company stock worth $1,161,561 over the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRN opened at $27.78 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.