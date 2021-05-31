D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $481,000 Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TCF Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,359,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,591,000 after buying an additional 109,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TCF Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,613,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TCF Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,282,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,419,000 after buying an additional 229,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TCF Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,127,000 after buying an additional 216,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after buying an additional 717,078 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF opened at $47.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. Analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,880 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

