D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,761 shares of company stock worth $100,408 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $56.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $61.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.