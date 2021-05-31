D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) by 348.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,800 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.22% of BELLUS Health worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLU. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

