Davis R M Inc. Buys 3,534 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $32,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after acquiring an additional 444,797 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,112,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,234. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.18 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.63 and a 200-day moving average of $247.88.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

