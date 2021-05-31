Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,908. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.59 and a 200-day moving average of $243.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Truist lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.38.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

