Davis R M Inc. Has $20.32 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $20,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after acquiring an additional 973,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

PG traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.85. 10,477,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,599,590. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $330.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.