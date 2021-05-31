Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,881 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $57,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,037,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,025,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,834,534 shares of company stock worth $554,088,084 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.92.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

