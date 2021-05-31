DEAPcoin (DEP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $27.93 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,202,069,402 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

