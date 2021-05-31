Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

DE opened at $361.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.73. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $147.40 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

