DeFiner Price Tops $0.15 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, DeFiner has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a market cap of $4.29 million and $186,288.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

FIN is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,728,876 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

