Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Shares of DELL opened at $98.64 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average is $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $176,300,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

