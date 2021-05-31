Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Downgraded to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

