Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BBVA. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

BBVA stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.32.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

