Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock.

SSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of SSE to a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,472.33 ($19.24).

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,542 ($20.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £16.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.85. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,499.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,456.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 56.60 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Helen M. Mahy purchased 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, with a total value of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.