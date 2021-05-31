Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DTCWY. Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Wohnen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Deutsche Wohnen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

DTCWY stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

