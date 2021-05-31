Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

DXT stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.47. 4,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.00 million and a P/E ratio of 5.76. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$6.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.14.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

In related news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,001.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

