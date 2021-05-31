Diageo (DGE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Diageo (LON: DGE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/26/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:DGE traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,404 ($44.47). 3,454,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,276.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,039.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.65 billion and a PE ratio of 70.92. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,430.50 ($44.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders have purchased a total of 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288 in the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

