Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DSX. Clarkson Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of DSX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 808,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 231.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 969,985 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 461,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after buying an additional 346,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

