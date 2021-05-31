Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.93.
Several research analysts have commented on DGII shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
Shares of DGII opened at $18.96 on Monday. Digi International has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Digi International by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Digi International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
