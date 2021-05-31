Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APPS shares. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

APPS opened at $66.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.