Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.02 Million Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 668,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $26,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial stock opened at $47.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

