Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 6,968 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $27,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after acquiring an additional 577,563 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,099,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,447,000 after acquiring an additional 222,147 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $69.74 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 137.93%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

