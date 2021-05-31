Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $26,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $859,000.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.