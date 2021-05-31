Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,658 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.68% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $28,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 148,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGC shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,935 shares of company stock valued at $342,956 in the last quarter. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

