Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Gartner were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Gartner by 13.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Gartner by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,107,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 565.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Gartner by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $231.84 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.36 and a 12-month high of $239.09. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,850 shares of company stock worth $13,887,776. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

