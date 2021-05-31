Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 3,058 Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRVY stock opened at $130.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of -0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.25 and its 200-day moving average is $150.25. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $239.90.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Gravity Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

