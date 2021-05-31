DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

DLHC opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $142.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.98. DLH has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in DLH by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 726,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 253,282 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DLH by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 79,606 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DLH by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DLH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DLH by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

