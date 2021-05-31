DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,794 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.24% of DMC Global worth $28,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in DMC Global by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DMC Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

BOOM stock opened at $52.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $990.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $209,612.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,720.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,212. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

