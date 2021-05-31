Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Trading Up 2.5%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s stock price rose 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 587,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,970,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Document Security Systems by 75,184.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 524,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Document Security Systems by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 164,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Document Security Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Document Security Systems in the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Document Security Systems in the first quarter worth $177,000. 12.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Document Security Systems, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells packaging and security printing solutions. It operates through four segments: Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group, Premier Packaging, Digital Group, and IP Technology. The company offers printed materials, such as folding cartons and paperboard packaging, security paper, vital records, prescription paper, birth certificates, receipts, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, and parts tracking forms; custom packaging services; and manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, sophisticated custom folding cartons, and complex 3-dimensional direct mail solutions.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.