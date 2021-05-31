Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $27.35. 4,550,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,176,749. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $58,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,706. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

