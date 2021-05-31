DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading Down 5% This Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $15.06 million and $466,230.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for $14.54 or 0.00040528 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,483,449 coins and its circulating supply is 1,035,951 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

