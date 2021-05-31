Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $108.44 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,535 shares during the period. Atmos Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.84% of Atmos Energy worth $108,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after acquiring an additional 303,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after acquiring an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,222,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 138,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.17. The company had a trading volume of 636,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

