Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $57,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,195,422,000 after acquiring an additional 442,089 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock remained flat at $$57.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. 892,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,331,311. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $262.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.