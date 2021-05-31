Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the April 29th total of 754,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 277.7 days.
Shares of DFRYF traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.55. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58. Dufry has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $77.33.
About Dufry
