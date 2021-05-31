Dusk Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.84 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $48.06 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00083335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00019979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.55 or 0.01036508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.47 or 0.09681330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00091472 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

