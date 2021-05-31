dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Up 74.0% in May

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the April 29th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of DYFSF opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. dynaCERT has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.68.

dynaCERT Company Profile

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

