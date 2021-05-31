Eidoo (EDO) Price Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Eidoo has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Eidoo coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $43.06 million and approximately $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00083023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00019637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.78 or 0.01015912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.14 or 0.09496682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00091245 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo (EDO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 coins and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 coins. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Eidoo

