Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $142.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,095.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

