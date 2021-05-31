Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Shares Down 2.6%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.29. 44,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 217,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Electrovaya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.