EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after buying an additional 204,595 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $126.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

