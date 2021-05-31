Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives 33.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 33.83.

Several analysts recently commented on EDR shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded up 1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting 29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 926,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,843. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 23.25 and a 12-month high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

