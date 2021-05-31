Energycoin (ENRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92,197.07

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $92,197.07 and $9.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00035629 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00031864 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009363 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

