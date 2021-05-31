EOS Trading Up 53.3% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.12 or 0.00017054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $5.84 billion and approximately $3.13 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,029,991,237 coins and its circulating supply is 953,824,159 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

