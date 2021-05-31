ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stake Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in ePlus by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,413.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,299,413 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLUS opened at $94.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. ePlus’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

