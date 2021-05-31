EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.44 and last traded at $32.44. 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQBBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

