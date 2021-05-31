Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 70,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50,830 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.06 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

